Police Commissioner issues 'call to action,' says recent violence 'not the new normal'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Baltimore’s Police Commissioner issued a "call to action" on Wednesday.

Addressing the recent violence, Commissioner Kevin Davis told the community he and the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) “absolutely acknowledge and condemn” the violence happening on the streets of Baltimore and “will stop at nothing” to reverse the trend.



The BPD will employ all relationships and resources at its disposal to put an end to it, Davis said.

“This is not the new normal,” he stressed.

The fight is going to involve the community, he said, and a focus on repeat offenders.

“Our commitment to our 2017 crime-fighting strategy is simple, it’s about people and places, it’s about geographic zones,” Davis said, noting that the BPD has spent time identifying zones that will receive “undivided attention,” beyond traditional patrols this year.

Police will also pay particular attention, in a more focused way, to 132 people who he described as “strong persons of interest” in open murder investigations and open non-fatal shooting investigations. Investigative groups have been specifically assigned to those people to determine what criminal activity they are involved in and find the probable cause to arrest them and get them off the street, he said.

The commissioner expressed frustration with a trend he described as “young adults preying on young teenagers” and called on the faith community, business community and non-profit community to step in and help at-risk kids.

“Violence really demands a collective approach; everyone has to do their part,” he said.



Davis also directed his plea to mothers, parents and guardians raising young people.

“There are warning signs that moms and guardians and parents see, particularly with their sons,” Davis said.

The Commissioner pointed to two incidents which happened in the Central District on Tuesday, involving juvenile suspects - a carjacking and a car theft. When the cars were stopped, officers found a 25-year-old, 20-year-old, 17-year-old, 16-year-old, 15-year-old, 13-year-old and a 12-year-old inside.

“What in the world is a 12-year-old doing hanging out with a 25-year-old or a 20-year-old?” He asked. “That is unacceptable to every parent, to every guardian, to every mother. Undoubtedly there are signs that are available if we just open our eyes.”

According to the Commissioner, young adults are preying on young teens and getting them to steal cars, commit carjackings and commit street robberies “at a rate that has alarmed us to the degree that we’ve quadrupled the number of robbery detectives in the city just two or three months ago. That’s a very real thing.”

In an incident on Wednesday, a carjacking took place in the southern district, “a stone’s throw from the Inner Harbor,” Davis noted. When the car was stopped by the Regional Auto Theft team they made five apprehensions: A 20-year-old, 19-year-old, 16-year-old, 15-year-old and a 14-year-old.



“This isn’t blaming the parents, or blaming the guardians or blaming the school system, but someone has to be paying attention," Davis said. "Someone has to be. All too often the police are looked at as the solution to any and all societal ills and we have a limited way we can respond to crime and disorder.”

The efforts would be much stronger, he said, if the community could step in and help with at-risk youth, to get young people help before they are introduced to an "apathetic criminal justice system."

Davis said, "It's the apathetic American criminal justice system that quite frankly -- and this is a hard conversation that we need to have as a country -- creates violent, repeat offenders."



He pointed to the second homicide victim of 2017 -- a 33-year-old man with 46 arrests.

"The criminal justice system should be ashamed of itself,” Davis said, noting that homicide victims in 2016 averaged 11 arrests apiece.

“Where did we, society and criminal justice, miss an opportunity to intervene with that young person?” he asked. "Those victims with the 11 arrests they can flip a coin in the air. If it lands on heads they're a victim, if it lands on tails, they're a shooter. That’s really the balance that we’re talking about. It’s a vulnerable population."



Davis said he is confident in the BPD's crime fighting strategy in 2017, and the department will be sticking to it.

To families struggling with the behavior of loved ones he said, "we hear your cries for help."

“We’ve got to do much better as a society to get intervention, when intervention is needed the most.”

By Wednesday afternoon Baltimore had recorded 24 homicides for the year.